Rachael Rollins sworn in as Suffolk County DA

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a historic day in Suffolk County as District Attorney Rachael Rollins was sworn in Wednesday.

She is the first woman and second African-American to serve as the Suffolk County DA.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh were both on hand for the ceremony that took place at Roxbury Community College.

Rollins spoke to the audience about her journey to becoming the county’s district attorney.

“I can promise you that unless you take your life and look at it and say what can I do better. What can I do to be the best person that I’m supposed to be. Whatever that is, you’re going to miss out on a lot of things,” Rollins said.

During her election, she promised to reduce prison sentencing and stop prosecuting certain low-level crimes.

