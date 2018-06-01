BOSTON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July Fourth.

The 37-year-old is best known for her 2015 hits “Fight Song” and “Stand By You.”

The show features an all-female lineup including Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens and Broadway legend Rita Moreno.

The Pops also will pay tribute to composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

