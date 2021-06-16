BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced Wednesday that the city will begin taking applications for two vacant School Committee seats, starting on Thursday.

The move comes after recent resignations that came after committee members sent racially charged texts during a meeting last year.

Mayor Kim Janey invited all Boston residents to apply on the city’s website and said racial equity is a top priority snd all members of the Boston School Committee will need to undergo training.

Janey said there especially needs to be a focus on the Latinx community.

“Even as membership of the School Committee changes, my dedication to the needs of the Latinx community remains steadfast. More than 40 percent of Boston school students are Latino, with the resignation of two Latino leaders there is a void that must be filled,” she said.

As for how long the two new school committee members will serve, Mayor Janey said they will serve as long as she does. So, if she does not win a full term at the end of the year, those two spots could be open again.

