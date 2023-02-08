WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Wellesley High School wishing to attend the school’s final boys basketball game of the season needed an adult to accompany them in the stands this week.

The decision comes after some students allegedly used racial slurs directed towards Black members of the visiting Weymouth High School during warmups before Friday’s game.

Wellesley school leaders are calling the incident “disturbing” and Superintendent Dr. David Lussier released a statement condemning the students’ actions.

“It’s critical that we speak with a clear voice and name this behavior as both unacceptable and contrary to our core values as a district,” Lussier said. “No one deserves to be treated this way, particularly student athletes who travel to our district to compete.”

The policy requiring adult supervision was put in place for the final boys basketball game of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

In a letter sent out to the school community earlier in the week, Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum said the school would be taking steps at any future home basketball games “to ensure that our crowd remains an appropriate distance from the court and their language is monitored.”

