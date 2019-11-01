Racing horse named ‘Eight Rings’ after Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

ARCADIA, Calif. (WHDH) — A racing horse named in honor of the New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is going for the win at the Breeder’s Cup.

The horse is named ‘Eight Rings’ honoring the eight Super Bowl’s Belichick has won.

“I have little interest in that one but I hope he runs fast,” Belichick said when asked about the big race.

Belichick has won six rings with the Patriots and two as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)