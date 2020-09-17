Racist, anti-police writing at Dracut school under investigation

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and school officials are investigating a series of racist and anti-police messages written in chalk on the side of an elementary school in Dracut on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of graffiti on the Brookside Elementary School just before 4 a.m. found a mix of racist and anti-police statements written in chalk on the side of the building’s brick wall, police said.

“This hate speech does not reflect the values of Dracut Public Schools,” Superintendent of Schools Steven Stone said in a statement. ”The Dracut Public Schools celebrates its focus on being a community of caring, and we wish to reaffirm to students, families, staff and the greater Dracut community that respect, trust, inclusion and kindness are values which we will continue to promote and foster in our schools.”

Police Chief Stephen D. Chaput said his department is taking the issue very seriously, adding that there is no room hate and racism in Dracut.

