Racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic statements found carved into stall at Needham High School

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic statements were found carved into a bathroom stall at Needham High School on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the high school spoke with administrators who said the hateful graffiti was discovered in a boys bathroom, according to the Needham Police Department.

We take these matters seriously and respond both with an immediate investigation and long-term use of the school’s curriculum and programming to ensure a safe, inclusive, and tolerant school environment where all students feel respected and connected,” Needham Superintendent Dan Gutekanst said in a statement.

Investigators are working with school officials to identify a suspect.

Gutekanst praised students at the school for alerting administrators to the messages of hate.

“I am proud that we have created a culture of care and concern in our schools where the vast majority of students feel empowered to speak up and speak out about racism, homophobia, sexism, and anti-semitism,” he said. “Our students know this kind of behavior is not OK, and they are helping us take the lead in setting a positive and inclusive tone.”

About 400 students walked out of the school in December 2017 after racist and anti-gay messages were found spray-painted in multiple bathrooms.

In May, a swastika was found on the ground outside of the school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)