Racist message on door in Boston University dorm prompts investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say Boston University has launched an investigation after a racist message was found on a door inside a dorm on campus on Monday morning.

Students say a slur, an expletive and indecent comments were scribbled on a white board on the 18th floor of 33 Harry Agganis Way.

“This is an attack on our residents and community, and is antithetical to who we are as a larger community and to the basic respect for human beings,” Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore wrote in a letter to residents of the dorm. “This is unacceptable and we are better than that.”

Rishavh Jin, a student who lives in the dorm, says racism is something that he’s never experienced or worried about before while at the school.

“It’s very shocking.” Jin said. “We love each other. We’re here to study. We’re having fun here.”

University police are investigating the racist message. Police say appropriate action will be taken upon completion of their investigation.

