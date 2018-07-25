(WHDH) — Scientists found radioactive particles in some California wines bottled after 2011.

The wines were affected when the Fukushima Nuclear Plant released the radioactive isotope cesium-137 into the air in 2011.

This caused a radioactive cloud to make its way across the Pacific Ocean to California.

French scientists found that some wines contained twice as much cesium than those made before 2011.

However, the levels are still far too low for concern.

