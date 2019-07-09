ORLANDO (WHDH) - A family enlisted the help of a popular “Lion King” character to reveal the gender of their baby at Walt Disney World on Sunday.

Rachel Craig brought her daughter Paisley to Animal Kingdom for the first time and decided to make the trip extra special by letting her daughter know the gender of her future sibling.

Rafiki stepped in to help, raising a Nala doll to indicate that Paisley’s mom was pregnant with a girl.

A video shows Paisley jumping up and down with excitement as her mom shouts, “It’s a girl!”

Craig says she got engaged at Cinderella’s Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom several years ago and wanted to “keep with the tradition.”

The baby is due in November.

