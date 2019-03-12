Raging 4-alarm blaze rips through multiple buildings in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy are battling a massive four-alarm blaze that has already ripped through multiple buildings near Wollaston Station on Tuesday morning.

Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy flames shooting from the top of a cluster of buildings and thick smoke overtaking the area.

Some of the burning buildings have collapsed due to the intensity of the fire.

Newport Avenue has been blocked off between Beale and Brock streets, according to the Quincy Police Department. State police have shut down Newport Avenue from Furnace Brook Parkway.

#MAtraffic Troopers shutting down Newport Ave from Furnace Brook Pkwy due to fire in #Quincy. @MassDCR is responding with arrow boards. Avoid area, heavy delays. https://t.co/s68PkqHbSA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 12, 2019

Crews from several surrounding communities are helping battle the fire.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area,

No additional information as immediately available.

Newport Ave from Beale to Brook St is closed due to large 🔥. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Cxcwta1ttX — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 12, 2019

