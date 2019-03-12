Raging 5-alarm blaze rips through cluster of commercial, residential buildings in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters in Quincy battled a massive five-alarm blaze that ripped through a cluster of commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings near Wollaston Station on Tuesday morning.
The fire on Newport Avenue was reported at about 9:30 a.m., prompting a massive emergency response.
Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy flames shooting from the top of the buildings and thick smoke overtaking the area.
At least one building collapsed into a pile of rubble. The other buildings, including a produce shop and clothing store, were severely damaged.
One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the battle. No other injuries were reported.
As many as 30 people were evacuated from their homes.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area as crews worked to overhaul the wreckage.
Firefighters from several surrounding communities, including Boston, responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)