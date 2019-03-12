Raging 5-alarm blaze rips through cluster of commercial, residential buildings in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters in Quincy battled a massive five-alarm blaze that ripped through a cluster of commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings near Wollaston Station on Tuesday morning.

The blaze on Newport Avenue was reported at about 9:30 a.m., prompting a massive emergency response.

Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy flames shooting from the top of the buildings and thick smoke overtaking the area.

At least one building collapsed into a pile of rubble. The other buildings, including a produce shop and clothing store, were badly burned.

5 Alarm fire Newport Ave Quincy. One building destroyed. Fire spread to 3 other buildings.

Mixed commercial/residential… all evacuated. 1 Firefighter e minor injury.#7News pic.twitter.com/TaeUFtwvMz — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) March 12, 2019

One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the battle. No other injuries were reported.

As many as 30 people were evacuated from their homes.

Just arrived in #Quincy, here’s the latest;

-1 building collapsed

-fire spread to at least 3 buildings

-20-30 tenants of an apt building were evacuated

-one firefighter hurt w/cut hand#7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 12, 2019

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as crews work to overhaul the wreckage.

Newport Avenue has been blocked off between Beale and Brock streets. Newport Avenue is also closed at Furnace Brook Parkway.

Streets in the neighborhood are expected to remain closed through the evening commute.

🚨🚨Commuters🚨🚨

Please be advised that we anticipate this area to remain closed throughout the evening commute. Please make plans to alter your route. We will keep you updated as the day progresses. Please share pic.twitter.com/UVrV0Go8Lb — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 12, 2019

Firefighters from several surrounding communities, including Boston, responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

