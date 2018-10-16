Raging blaze reduces Lynn home to blackened rubble

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Lynn was reduced to blackened rubble by a large multi-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to Tucker Street for a report of a fire around 10 a.m. found flames shooting from the front of the home, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The fire has since been knocked down but crews are working to douse lingering hot spots.

Photos from the scene showed heavy damage to the home and charred remains.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Another look at the home in #Lynn still smoking. Working to get some details. @7News

