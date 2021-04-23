Raging blaze rips through home in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging fire ripped through a home in Worcester on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Joseph Street found flames shooting from the roof and heavy smoke billowing into the air.

The fire has since been knocked down but video from SKY7 HD showed extensive damage to the roof and the sides of the home were left heavily charred.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

