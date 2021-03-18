Raging blaze rips through Reading home

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze ripped through a home in Reading on Thursday.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Dragon Court around 1 p.m. found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters from Reading and Woburn battled the raging blaze, which caved in a large section of the roof.

Multiple streets in the area were closed down while crews worked at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Caution: There is an active fire scene on Dragon Court in Woburn. Due to this there will be roads closed in Reading. Currently County Road is closed at Howard Street and Wescroft Road. Please avoid the area. — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) March 18, 2021

