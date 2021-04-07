Raging blaze rips through two-family home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – A raging blaze ripped through a two-family home in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the multi-alarm blaze on Durant Street found flames shooting from the roof of a wood-frame structure and thick smoke billowing into the air.

“It looks like the back porches were on fire and surface which underneath the roofline was pushing fire and heavy smoke on arrival so this fire had a huge head start on us before we even got called to it which is unusual for 2:30 in the afternoon 3 or clock,” one firefighter said.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape to safety and there were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the fierce flames with water.

The flames have since been knocked down but crews are continuing to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

