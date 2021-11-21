WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a raging blaze that tore through a 30-foot recreational vehicle in Wellfleet early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to an RV fire in the area of Cassick Valley Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the unoccupied vehicle, according to Wellfleet fire officials.

The fire was officially extinguished at 4:09 a.m., Wellfleet firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to have been accidental.

No additional information was immediately available.

