WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a raging blaze that tore through a 30-foot recreational vehicle in Wellfleet early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to an RV fire in the area of Cassick Valley Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the unoccupied vehicle, according to Wellfleet fire officials.

The fire was officially extinguished at 4:09 a.m., Wellfleet firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to have been accidental.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox