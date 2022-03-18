WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging blaze tore through a restaurant in Webster early Friday morning, causing the roof to collapse.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the Wind Tiki restaurant on Thompson Road around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the roof of the eatery.

Firefighters spent more than eight hours working to knock down the inferno.

There was no one inside of the restaurant when the fire broke out, according to Webster Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jolda.

The building has been in the town for decades and has served as the location for a number of restaurants.

“My mother worked here at one point when she was in high school, so it’s tough,” Jolda said. “We’re here to save lives and protect property so no matter if it’s brand new or it’s old or whatever, we give it our best.”

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

