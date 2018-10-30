Raging blaze that destroyed Revere condo complex, displaced 100 deemed accidental

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging blaze that ripped through a condominium complex in Revere and displaced 100 people last month has been ruled accidental, officials announced Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to a five-alarm fire at 10 Franklin Ave. on Sept. 16 were greeted by heavy flames shooting from the roof of the four-story, 36-unit building.

An investigative team determined that the fire started in an inaccessible void space above the apartments and below the roof, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

There was no evidence of arson found and the cause was most likely accidental in nature, officials said.

All residents were able to safely escape the building, which had no fire sprinklers. Four firefighters suffered injuries.

Damages to the 1970s-era building were estimated at $5 million.

