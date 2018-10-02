Raging fire breaks out at multi-unit home in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a raging blaze that broke out at a multi-unit home in Chelsea Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a two-alarm blaze at 30 Hawthorne St. about 2:40 p.m. found flames shooting from the building.

Photos from the scene showed the fire burning in what appeared to be the rear portion of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Chelsea 2nd Alarm Box 15 for 30 Hawthorne Street. Ok for media use with photo credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/SjZw35Dmaa — Paul Koolloian (@paulkoolloian) October 2, 2018

