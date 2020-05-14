Raging fire engulfs multi-family home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging fire engulfed a multi-family home in Lowell on Thursday afternoon, displacing at least three families, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Foster Street found flames burning through the second floor and into the attic of the building, according to fire officials.

Video from SKY7 HD showed dozens of firefighters working to knock down the blaze as it ripped through the roof. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

There were no reported injuries but a cat was said to be trapped inside.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)