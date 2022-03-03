BRADFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A warehouse in New Hampshire has been reduced to ashes after a raging blaze tore through the structure on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a multi-alarm fire at a metal warehouse in Bradford found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Two people who were inside when the fire broke out were able to escape but one of them suffered serious injuries, sources told 7NEWS.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the charred rubble with water.

Several school buses that were being worked on in the warehouse were completely destroyed.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

There were no additional details available.

