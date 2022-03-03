LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a raging inferno that consumed a multi-family home in Lowell on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to Maude Street before 3 p.m. found heavy flames burning on all three floors as the fire destroyed the roof of the home.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters from Lowell, Lawrence, and Methuen on ladder trucks dousing the flames with water as the blaze raged out of control.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services says it has sent a team to the scene to assist those who were displaced and provide food and hydration to first responders.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

