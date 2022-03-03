LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a raging inferno that destroyed a multi-family home in Lowell on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to Maude Street before 3 p.m. found a fire burning on all three floors of the home and flames bursting through roof.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters from Lowell, Lawrence, and Methuen on ladder trucks dousing the flames with water as the blaze burned out of control.

A neighborhood resident who looked on in shock as the fire consumed the home says she witnessed a woman toss a baby to safety from a third-floor balcony.

“I saw this lady with girls on the balcony with smoke and fire behind them,” the witness said. “I asked someone to get a mattress…A neighbor caught the baby from the third floor.”

A photo taken at the scene showed firefighters escorting a man out of the home about 30 minutes after it caught fire.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services says it sent a team to the scene to assist those who were displaced and provide food and hydration to first responders.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

