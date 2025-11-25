BOSTON (WHDH) - It was an emotional moment near the Boston Common on Tuesday as people watched an historic railcar get lifted and installed in the city’s Holocaust museum that is currently under construction.

“When I first saw the railcar, I got very emotional,” Susan Servais said, Board of Directors, Holocaust Museum Boston.

The railcar, which is believed to be the type used to transport Jewish people to concentration camps was donated by the family of a holocaust survivor in Arizona.

Josh Craine worked on restoring it for the last several months.

“It was a very powerful, moving experience to be able to work on it,” Craine said.

The artifact will be displayed in a bay window on the museum’s fourth floor that’s visible from the street. Something the museum’s co-founder and CEO hopes will leave a lasting impact on everyone who sees it.

“Not only is the railcar going to bear witness, but the people of Boston will be able to bear witness to it as they watch the visitors walk onto that railcar and not exit,” Jody Kipnis said, co-founder and CEO of the Holocaust Museum, Boston.

Those who witnessed the installation already felt a deep connection.

“I feel like my family is here and all of their friends that didn’t make it out, and even family members of mine that did not make it out are here today sort of witnessing that we haven’t forgotten,” Servais said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)