Railroad car derails near busy shopping center in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A train derailment near a busy shopping center in Westwood is impacting the flow of traffic on Interstate 95 on Thursday.

Crews responding to the area of University Avenue near Harvard Street around 1:30 p.m. found a derailed railroad car blocking access to University Station, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

It’s not clear when the road will be reopened but motorists can access the shops from Exit 13 off of I-95.

Officials are working to clear the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

