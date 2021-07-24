PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials, a pair of cities and Pan Am Railways are working together to reconstruct two major railroad crossings in the Portland area.

The Maine Department of Transportation said it’s working with Portland and Westbrook on the project. The Portland crossing is on Route 25, and the Westbrook crossing is on Larrabee Road. The state said the crossings will be reconstructed one at a time and the work will require road closures.

The Portland work began on July 19. The state said it expects all of the work to be finished by the end of July.

Maine DOT said the improvements are being completed alongside a $1.4 million roadway resurfacing project. The contractor on the project is a Gorham firm.

