Raimondo: Don’t let Super Bowl parties derail COVID progress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has a message for Super Bowl fans this year: Enjoy the game, but when it comes to parties, wait until next year.

The Democrat this week reminded residents that they should limit any gatherings for Sunday’s big game to their immediate household.

“The end of this pandemic is in sight and we can’t throw that progress away,” she wrote in an message to Rhode Islanders. “We’ll all be able to gather soon, and before you know it, we’ll be watching the start of the 2021 season together.”

Rhode Island’s seven-day average of new cases continues to fall, from 756 on Jan. 22 to 493 on Friday. No new data was announced on Saturday.

