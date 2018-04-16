Rain, cold not enough to keep marathon spectators away

BOSTON (WHDH) — Spectators endured driving rain and near-freezing temperatures Monday to support the thousands of runners taking part in this year’s running of the Boston Marathon.

For many runners, the brutal weather made completing the route a challenge. Temperatures dipped into the 30s as wind-driven rain soaked the 27,048 runners who took part in Monday’s race from Hopkinton to Boston.

Warming centers were set up in several communities and hundreds of runners received medical treatment.

“Any other marathon I might have backed out, to be honest, but it’s Boston and just being here is a thrill and the best thing,” runner Kelsi Chappell said.

Those watching the race braved the raw conditions with umbrellas, ponchos and other rain gear.

“We’re drenched,” Kristen Burke said. “It’s horrible, it’s freezing cold, but it’s fun.”

