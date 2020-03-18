Rain (and Snow) for the First Day of Spring

Tomorrow marks the first day of spring, and it would be nice to have a repeat of today, but that’s not the case. When you wake up tomorrow many of us will see rain showers, but areas north and west of 495 you’ll likely wake up to a snow showers. And those that do, will quickly see that transition over to rain for much of the day.

Snow won’t be overwhelming but enough to give a fresh coating of white for some.

The bigger deal is the rain. We need it. Many of us will pick up around 1/2″ of rain, with slightly more south of Boston where the rain will be heavier.

That will put a dent in our deficit, but not wipe it out totally. We’re almost 2″ below average for March alone, and nearly 4″ for the year.

We have one day to get through but look at Friday! We’ll see highs climb to the 70s! The weekend won’t be as warm, but we’ll get the sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday so there’s a lot of opportunity to soak up some Vitamin D this weekend.