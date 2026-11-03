Happy Tuesday! What a spectacular day! Highs reached the upper 60s and low 70s despite a few clouds around. It felt amazing, and we’ll have more of that for your Wednesday! We will, however, also see the return of rain chances starting Thursday into the weekend.

First, evening temperatures will be incredibly mild in the 60s and 50s. Just like last night and early this morning, lows temperatures will be closer to our average high this time of year (56 degrees). We’ll only get down to the 40s and 50s.

With such a mild jumping off point, it’s not surprising highs will be so incredibly warm Wednesday afternoon. They’ll reach close to 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year! Enjoy it, because we cool back down this weekend.

The sunny skies we’ll see Wednesday will help it feel even warmer than it really is. Get outside!

Thursday, we’re tracking some changes. The morning still won’t be overly cold with lows in the 50s. Highs will still be incredibly warm for this time of year in the mid 70s with a bit of a breeze at times. However, we are tracking a chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

The more widespread rain rolls in overnight and into the day on Friday. Expect a wet day Friday with very likely rain and overcast skies. The morning will be mild in the 60s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Have the rain gear handy!

Isolated showers will linger into Saturday but they don’t look quite as intense as Friday.

Otherwise, you’ll notice the cooldown. The morning may be mild in the 50s but highs will only reach the low 60s.

Sunday the cooldown continues! Lows drop back to the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies with a low-end chance for a spot shower.

Monday morning expect a chill! Morning temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s with cool afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday morning looks just as chilly and just as cool in the afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be breezy both days, too. Stay tuned!