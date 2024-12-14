Bright and cold, the two words to best describe the weekend forecast. This morning many of us woke up to temperatures that were in the teens and that will be the case again tonight into Sunday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a good amount of sunshine and not much wind. The lack of wind will make it tolerable to be outside for what I’d call a nice, winter weekend. A few clouds will stream in later on Sunday.

The increase of clouds is ahead of a little batch of rain and snow showers that will try to push in Sunday night (overnight) into Monday morning. Watch for a few slick spots on the roads during the overnight hours but most of this little batch of precipitation will fizzle out as it moves eastward. So during the day on Monday we’ll leave a spot shower (rain or snow) in the forecast but most of the wet weather will either fizzle out or stay south of us.

On the heels of that is a better chance of showers (rain) that will be inbound for the day on Tuesday.

So if we’re talking rain showers, there must be a warm up in the forecast… and yes, there is for early next week. As the rain pushes into New England it will drag in warmer air with it.