A slow-moving front will move in overnight, and bring a few showers and even a thunderstorm to the area Sunday.

Early in the morning, rain chances will be highest for those south of Boston, as the front passes by. Clouds will linger across parts of the South Shore, Cape, & Islands through midday.

Although the afternoon does look better, there will still be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm anywhere in the area. The odds are about 20%, which means most of us will stay dry.

If a storm does form, it may turn strong or severe as high humidity and 80 degree weather will still be around behind the front.

Sunday night the cooler and drier air moves in, with a great stretch of weather arriving this week!