Still August? Well, it hasn’t felt that way the last couple of days and certainly won’t today as showers and clouds hold temps down into the 60s for most. Showers are spotty and light this morning and will be more widespread midday, through the afternoon and into this evening. The steadiest rain will likely be near the Mass Pike, points south. Showers linger through this evening.



Any wet weather tapers off early tomorrow morning as filtered sun breaks back out midday into the afternoon. The brightest skies will be the farther northwest you go with more clouds linger across Southeast Mass. Highs will still be cool for the time of year, low 70s. The breeze starts to pick up too, gusting 25-35mph in the afternoon and evening, strongest across the Cape and Islands. The breeze picks up in response to Hurricane Erin getting closer to our area, allowing the pressure gradient to tighten between the high to our north and the hurricane itself.

While Erin stays far enough offshore to avoid rainfall here, Thursday night into Friday morning will bring gusty coastal winds. Friday morning will likely see gusts of wind over 40mph across the Cape. High seas, big waves and moderate to high rip current risks will be an issue into the start of the weekend too. The weekend weather looks good overall though. Low to mid 80s are back, albeit cooler at the coast Saturday.