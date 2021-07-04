BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s fireworks display moved from the Esplanade to the Common and went off in a rainy haze this year, but attendees said they were still glad to see the display.

“It’s just so refreshing to see everyone out and enjoying themselves, and to finally have a real holiday back,” said Gracelyn Ranson.

Residents said they are glad to be out and able to see the show after last year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.

“It’s great, we basically suffocated for that whole year and a half,” said Barry Kezer. “Now it’s just great to be out doing normal things.”

Everyone finally gets to get outside after Covid, we get to be in the fresh air. It’s pretty exciting,” said Sadhana Anderson.

