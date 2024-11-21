MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Rain is in the forecast – a welcome sight for firefighters who have been battling brush fires for weeks and are hoping the coming precipitation will be enough to stop more from sparking up.

As record-dry conditions have turned forests into kindling across the state and region, Bay State firefighters are looking forward to relief in the form of much-needed rain expected Thursday.

From Lynnfield to Georgetown to Boxford to Milton, the extreme fire risk forced a state-wide burn ban.

In Milton’s Blue Hills Reservation, dozens of acres have burned near Houghton’s Pond. Officials closed some of the nearby roads and recreation trails starting Wednesday to ensure safety for firefighters and civilians.

“We’ve had almost 300 fires start since the beginning of November,” said Alex Belote, of the Department of Conservation and Recreation. “On Thursday, they are saying rain, and we’re all really hoping that, and that’s what we really need is quite a bit of rain over a long duration.”

Fire officials said that although rain would bring some relief, one storm would not eliminate the risk of brush fires entirely.

