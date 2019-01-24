BOSTON (WHDH) - A dramatic rise in temperature combined with the possibility for torrential rains is bringing flooding concerns to the Bay State.

Isolated showers moved into Massachusetts Wednesday evening, with steadier rain falling Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain mixed with melting snow and ice has prompted a flash flood watch inside of Interstate 495 and a flood advisory for central and western Massachusetts.

The south coast and Cape Cod are under a coastal flood advisory.

Thursday’s daily high temperature is expected to approach 60 degrees in some areas.

Some residents may also experience thunder and lightning as the storm moves through the state.

One to two inches of precipitation is projected to fall by the time the rain tapers off in the evening.

The drenching rainfall will be coupled with strong wind gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Massachusetts, including the North Shore and Metro Boston. Gusts could reach up to 55 mph in these areas.

The South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands are under a high wind warning as gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph.

Temperatures will fall more seasonable following the storm, with highs in the upper 30s for Friday and upper 20s for Saturday.

