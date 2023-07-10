Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog was written by meteorological intern Tyler Hughes.

A period of mostly dry weather that lasted through the weekend for most of us came to an end today with soaking rains moving through the area. Check out some of these reports from across the Commonwealth since midnight: Westhampton saw over 5 inches of rainfall! These reports are as of 5:15pm and rainfall totals will likely continue to rise throughout the evening hours.

This heavy rainfall isn’t a flooding concern in and around the Boston metro largely because the ground is dry. But in Worcester County and through the Berkshires where rain fell this weekend, flooding can be an issue. This is because the ground is already saturated by rain, like a sponge that’s already full of water. For this reason, a flood watch is in effect for these areas through tomorrow morning. It’s a good time to throw in the reminder to never drive through flooded roads – just a few inches of water can cause damage.

Today’s heavy rainfall is a result of this low pressure system moving through New England. As it lifts northward this evening, rain will subside for the most part, leaving high pressure and mostly clear skies behind it in place for tomorrow.

Tomorrow the heat is on, as highs will approach 90 inland, remaining cooler by the coastline. Not a bad beach day all things considered, but be sure to pack the sunscreen! Tomorrow and Wednesday are what I’d consider the “picks of the week” for any outdoor activities. I think Wednesday we even have a good shot at breaking 90 in some locations.

The humidity returns in full force Thursday along with a chance of storms, while a cold front Friday will bring highs back down into the low 80s while providing the best chance for some substantial rainfall. As we’ve seen frequently with the pattern lately, although a chance of storms is in the forecast through the weekend, I don’t think it will be a complete washout.