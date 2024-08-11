A quick-moving frontal system is expected to pass through the area Monday, with a chance for a shower or storm Monday afternoon.

Showers will start developing midday Monday around Albany, NY before heading towards the Boston Area.

Rainfall should be brief, but heavy, so about .1-.2″ of rain is likely with any downpour that occurs. Any thunderstorm that does develop may be capable of gusts to 35mph and small hail.

By the evening the rain moves out, with even drier air settling into the area for Tuesday.