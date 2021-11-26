BOSTON (WHDH) - Rain showers are expected to transition into snow in Massachusetts on Friday.

Some communities woke up to rain, which is expected to become more scattered by 9 a.m.

Around 2 p.m., those raindrops are projected to change into snowflakes for the higher elevations in Central Mass.

The changeover will move west to east with several parts of Mass. slated to see snow in the evening.

The snowflakes will taper off during the night.

The majority of the Bay State could get a coating of snow, while higher elevations in Central and Western Mass. may receive a coating to one inch of snow.

Parts of Berkshire County could get up to four inches of snow.

The snow accompanied by gusty winds may reduce visibility at times.

Rain changing over to festive flakes later today from west to east!❄️However, these flakes will accumulate more for higher elevations in southern VT & NH and even some accumulation for the RT.2 corridor. Paired up with gusty winds, the snow could reduce visibility at times. pic.twitter.com/mZY0AGcxwC — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) November 26, 2021

