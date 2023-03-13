Rain and snow began to move across Massachusetts Monday evening as communities across the state complete final preparations for an expected daylong nor’easter ramping up overnight.

The storm was mainly dropping rain as of around 6 p.m., though some snow was falling in parts of Worcester County and western Massachusetts.

Snow is expected to gradually replace rain overnight, pushing from west to east to communities around Worcester by 6 a.m. Tuesday. While snowing in the west, continuing rain will make for a wet morning commute east of I-495 into Boston.

Snow will push across the rest of the state through the morning, moving through the Merrimack Valley before midday and getting into Boston by the early afternoon. Almost all of Massachusetts is expected to be seeing some form of snow before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

While likely not seeing intense snowfall rates of 1 or 2 inches per hour, snow will likely be falling steadily in many locations for several hours before winding down after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The highest snowfall totals from this round of winter weather are expected in western Massachusetts and parts of northern Worcester County, which could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow.

Many other areas north of the Mass Pike and west of I-495 could see six to 12 inches, while much of the state inside I-495 and south of the Mass Pike may see three to six inches.

Totals will likely be between one and three inches closer to Cape Cod while the Cape itself is expected to see little to no accumulating snow.

Snow may dominate the day inland. Closer to the coast, expected wind gusts have prompted a high wind warning for many communities from Cape Ann to Cape Cod, where gusts could peak between 60 and 65 miles per hour on Tuesday morning and midday Tuesday.

Altogether, weather conditions are expected to prompt scattered power outages throughout coastal communities as well as inland areas in Middlesex County, Worcester County, Essex County and southern New Hampshire. Scattered outages may also crop up in western Massachusetts.

Elsewhere, conditions may still cause isolated outages.

Where the storm will be largely leaving the area, its impacts could lead to some coastal flooding on Wednesday. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Blog and more here.