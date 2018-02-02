BOSTON (WHDH) - Rain is turning to snow Friday morning is making for a slick commute across Massachusetts.

A winter weather advisory is in place for some areas. Berkshire is under the advisory until 8 a.m., while Worcester, Middlesex, Western Essex and Western Norfolk are all under an advisory until 9 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of the Bay State through 9AM. Count on poor visibility and slick roads. #7News pic.twitter.com/pROb27tQxr — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) February 2, 2018

Snowfall across the state is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. Metro Boston will see two inches of snow at most. Points west of Worcester could see up to four inches. Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands will see no more than two inches.

Travel conditions will be poor between 5-7 a.m. By 12 p.m., slick and icy roads should clear up.

Poor travel early this morning, with conditions improving mid-morning. #7News pic.twitter.com/qZClPLi36K — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) February 2, 2018

