Rain, snow moving in, impacting evening commute

Rain started falling over much of Massachusetts Monday afternoon and some spots even saw some snow during the evening commute.

Communities west of Interstate 495 will see a mix of snow in their forecast but can only expect up to an inch of accumulation as temperatures rest in the mid to high 30s.

The best chance for a couple of inches of snow will be across the northern half of Worcester County with a few towns picking up 3 inches.

A winter weather advisory went into effect for the western-most part of the state and will last until 6 p.m.

Down on the south coast and Cape Cod, the rain fell at a much heavier clip than in other areas leaving roadways wet. Drivers are urged to use caution.

The precipitation should last until about 8 p.m. when it slides out of the Bay State to make way for sunshine.

1:45PM: Snow is falling outside of of I-495, but it's having a hard time sticking with temps in the mid 30s. What are you seeing where you are? @7News pic.twitter.com/QnTJjBCQUx — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 22, 2021

