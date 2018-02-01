Rain, snow to make for slick commute Friday morning; winter weather advisory for some

(WHDH) — Rain that will turn to snow Friday morning will make for a slick commute across Massachusetts. A winter weather advisory is in place for some areas.
An advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Friday for Worcester County. Up to three inches of snow could fall in the Worcester Hills, with an isolated chance for four inches in higher-terrain spots.
Showers will flip to snow around 2 a.m. in the Worcester area. Boston will start to see snow around 4 a.m. as rain pushes east. Snow will make its way to Cape Cod around 7 a.m. Icy roads will become a major issue with temperatures expected to fall below zero.
Snowfall across the state is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. Metro Boston will see two inches of snow at most. Points west of Worcester could see up to three inches. Southeastern Massachsuetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands will see no more than two inches.
Travel conditions will be poor between 5-7 a.m. By 12 p.m., slick and icy roads should clear up.
