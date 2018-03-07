Rain switches to snow in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — After a morning and afternoon of rain, snow started falling in Boston and several inches are expected in the city.

School will be closed Thursday in Boston but City Hall and libraries will be open. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) announced a delayed start time of 11 a.m. for all non-emergency executive branch state employees.

“As always, safety is our number one priority. We are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, assist the elderly and disabled, and be sure to use caution during the cold weather,” said Mayor Marty Walsh (D-Boston).

Boston Public Works has 30,000 tons of rock salt ready to be distributed and has over 700 pieces of equipment available to be used throughout the duration of the storm.

