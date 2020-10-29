BOSTON (WHDH) - People in parts of Massachusetts will have to switch from umbrellas to shovels as Thursday rain transitions to Friday snow.

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to move south of New England, drawing in tropical moisture to the region that will produce locally heavy rain on Thursday.

The rain will transition over to snow around 5 a.m. Friday in Northern Worcester County and Southwestern New Hampshire before making its way to the Boston area around 9 a.m.

Snow is expected to move out in the afternoon.

Quite the chill tomorrow. Midday temps low to mid 30s. Mid morning to midday snow will drop a coating to a couple inches as flakes fly for the first time for many of us from Boston to Providence, points north and west. pic.twitter.com/KRzXx3rFrZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 29, 2020

Parts of Worcester and Berkshire counties can expect between 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the possibility of 2 to 4 inches in the northern part of Berkshire County.

The majority of Massachusetts is projected to get a coating to an inch of snow with no accumulation in South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Halloween on Saturday is looking to be chilly but dry with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

