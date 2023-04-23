7Weather- Today’s weather is a good excuse to take it easy and stay inside! It’ll rain a good chunk of the day. The wind gets gusty especially along the coast. Highs stay cooler. This week, clouds are tough to clear, showers stick around and highs mainly stay in the 50s.

Worcester and Middlesex Counties have picked around an 1″+ of rain so far (totals taken around 10 am). The heaviest rain has fallen around Springfield and south to Connecticut.

Let’s time out the rest of the day. Through 5 pm, we’ll see the steadiest and at times heavy rain. You likely won’t get any rain across the Cape until the band shifts farther east mid afternoon. By this evening, the rain will have fully shifted north and east, mainly along the coast. For Worcester County, you’ll clear out but likely be left with fog and damp, misty conditions.

Highs today won’t come up much. Inland towns will max out in the low/mid 50s. The coast will stay near 50°/low 50s.

It’ll be breezy today. The wind is out of the southeast, so it’ll feel cooler on the coast with the wind coming off the cool Atlantic water. Gusts will reach 30-35 mph near the coast today. Not the best day to use an umbrella!

A few showers linger tonight. Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to a lot of clouds. Our coolest spots fall to the low/mid 40s.

Tomorrow, a low is right over us so that’ll keep the shower chances in the forecast. An isolated shower is possible in the morning, with a few showers by mid-afternoon.

Hopefully you like the wet weather and cooler temperatures. We keep daily chances for a shower or two in the forecast through Thursday. It won’t be a washout every day, but don’t put that umbrella too far away. Highs will stay in the mid/upper 50s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black