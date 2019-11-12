Rain turns to snow before record cold settles into Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Snowflakes will begin falling in the Bay State around midday before the potential for record-breaking cold moves into the region.

Rain showers will transition to snow around noon for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Jaisol Martinez. Boston can expect to see flakes beginning in the early afternoon.

Only a coating of snow in grassy areas is projected for Massachusetts because the ground is too warm for it to stick. Drivers will also experience wet roads.

The National Weather Service reported that northernmost Maine could get 10 to 14 inches of snow, while parts of central and northern Vermont could see up to a foot of snow.

Lesser amounts are expected in northern New Hampshire, and parts of the western Maine mountains and foothills. Other areas will see a mix of freezing rain, and only an inch or two of snow.

The cold air will then move into New England, with wind chills in the single digits for most of the Bay State on Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, the wind chills will climb into the teens.

Worcester and Boston will likely break the coldest high on record with highs projected in the low 30s.

