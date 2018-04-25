Rainbow ears make their Disney debut in time for Pride Month

(WHDH) – Walt Disney World has released a new design of their famous Mickey Mouse ears.

Social media is buzzing about the company’s new rainbow ears, which are out just in time for Pride Month in June. The ears feature two rainbow-striped ears on top of a red hat with a blue trim.

The front of the hat is embroidered with Mickey’s gloves forming the shape of a heart, and the heart is filled with a rainbow.

They are being sold at souvenir shops in all four of the Disney World theme parks, as well as Disneyland in California.

